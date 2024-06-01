Amateur baseball: Cubs beat Heron Lake 11-6 for first win of the season

May 31—WORTHINGTON — The Worthington Cubs amateur baseball team is victorious for the first time this season.

They faced off against the Heron Lake Lakers Wednesday night at the Worthington Middle School field and the Cubs jumped out in front early en route to an 11-6 win.

The Cubs are now 1-4 overall in the young season, while the Lakers are 1-6 following the loss.

A three-run bottom of the first inning got Worthington going right away. The first two batters both reached on walks before a Easton Sauerbrei bunt advanced them to scoring position at second and third.

Logan Huisman, the team's player/manager then grounded out to first, allowing Triston Sauerbrei to score. Kent Lais then stepped up and lined an RBI double for a 2-0 Cubs lead. Tommy Lais then doubled to right field for an RBI to cap off the three-run inning.

Tommy Lais then hit another RBI double in the bottom of the third inning to increase Worthington's lead to four runs.

The Cubs would continue to stretch their lead as they held the Lakers scoreless through six innings.

In the fifth, they would score three more times, all coming with two outs. Huisman reached first on an error before Easton Sauerbrei scored on the play. With Huisman at second, Kent Lais came to the plate next and smacked a two-run home run over the right-field fence to make it 7-0 and cap off the scoring in the fourth.

Huisman would then single in the bottom of the sixth to score Brandner and put the Cubs up 8-0 before the Lakers would finally get on the board. They would then score five times in the top of the seventh to try and battle back into the game.

Three-straight singles loaded the bases for Heron Lake before Angel Cotto grounded into a fielder's choice for the first out. During the play, Edwin Oquendo and Gabriel Robles both scored to put the team on the board.

Later in the inning, a bases-loaded walk to Angel Perez followed by a Joseph Torres sacrifice fly to center field scored two more runs for Heron Lake to cut its deficit in half. Another bases-loaded walk, this one to Ryan Kilian, scored the fifth run of the inning. Suddenly it was an 8-5 ballgame heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Worthington would score again in that bottom frame though to regain some momentum back. Easton Sauerbrei grounded into a fielder's choice to score two more runs and make the score 10-5. After that, each team would score once more to close out the game.

Worthington's last run came in the bottom of the eighth when Kent Lais hit his second homer of the game on a solo blast to right field.

Heron Lake scored its final run in the top of the ninth on an RBI single from Robles.

The Cubs had 13 hits in total and committed only one error in the field. Leading the way at the plate was Kent Lais, who batted 5-for-5 with four RBI's, hit the two homers and scored three runs.

Huisman, Tommy Lais and Tate Gaul were each 2-for-5 in the game with Huisman getting two RBIs and scoring twice and Tommy getting two RBIs as well. Easton Sauerbrei had two RBIs and Brandner had a hit at the plate.

Brandner also pitched six shutout innings for the Cubs, striking out 10 in the process and giving up only three hits. Huisman pitched two and a third innings and struck out six.

The Lakers totaled eight hits with Robles and Jose Novarro leading the way with two each. Perez, Oquendo, Cesar Otero and Brenton Erdman each had a hit as well.

Perez also pitched the first four innings for the Lakers and struck out three while giving up four earned runs. Oquendo pitched three innings with three earned runs given up and a strikeout.

Up next for Worthington is a scheduled Sunday doubleheader back at the middle school field against the Pipestone A's at 2 p.m. and then the Lakefield Horned Frogs at 4:30. The Lakers will return home Sunday against First Nite League rival Jackson.

Heron Lake 000 000 501 — 6 8 2

Worthington 301 301 21X — 11 13 1