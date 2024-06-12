Amarius Mims and Trent Brown lined up in uniquely massive formation
Much has been said and is understood about just how massive the offensive tackles for the Cincinnati Bengals are in 2024.
But seeing it is a whole different thing.
During this week’s first mandatory practice, the Bengals put the newly-arrived Trent Brown next to first-round pick Amarius Mims in a jumbo set on the right side of the line.
Meaning, Brown (6’8″ and 359 pounds) and Mims (6’8″ and 340 pounds) combined to roughly put 700-720 pounds on the right side of the line for weapons to run behind in short-yardage situations.
Brown still projects as the starter at right tackle while Mims learns as a rookie. But this particular set? It might just cause some problems for opposing defenses, even though they know what’s coming.
Trent Brown is in Cincinnati for #Bengals minicamp. First look at him in a Bengals practice uniform. Spending time with Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims pic.twitter.com/Nrt8XESu87
— Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) June 11, 2024