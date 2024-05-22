Amarius Mims towering over other OL impresses at Bengals practice

Much has been said about the size of the offensive tackles in front of Joe Burrow for the Cincinnati Bengals.

When free agency got going, Trent Brown joining the squad as a right tackle, combined with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., formed the NFL’s largest tackle group.

Then in the draft, the team adding Amarius Mims at No. 18 added yet another of the NFL’s biggest tackles to the line — he’s listed at 6’8″ and 340 pounds.

Cleary, the Bengals have a type on the edges of offensive lines and it is indeed true that Mims being able to learn from players with similar body types — but on different sides — could help his development in a big way.

That said, the way Mims even towers over those two veterans is really a sight to behold, as seen in images provided by Bengals radio announcer Dan Hoard:

2. D’Ante Smith (#70) is 6’5, 309.

Cody Ford (#61) is 6’3, 329. Amarius Mims is almost comically gigantic in comparison. Near the end of practice, Mims and fellow rookie Matt Lee got some extra attention from O-line coach Frank Pollack pic.twitter.com/8XxW6YAFFO — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 21, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire