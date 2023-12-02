Amarius Mims injury update: UGA tackle questionable to return to SEC championship game

As Georgia continues its quest for a third-consecutive national championship, it might have to do so without a crucial piece of its offensive line.

Right tackle Amarius Mims exited the Bulldogs’ SEC championship game against Alabama Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with an injury. At the time he left the game, No. 1 Georgia had a 7-3 lead on the No. 8 Crimson Tide.

A preseason first-team all-SEC honoree, the 6-foot-7, 340-pound Mims has been excellent in the games in which he has played this season, helping the Bulldogs stretch their active win streak to 30 games.

Amarius Mims injury update

Mims left the game with a right ankle injury, according to CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell, though she added that more information, including on a potential return to the field, wasn’t available at the time.

Mims missed six regular season games after injuring his left ankle in a 24-14 victory against South Carolina on Sept. 16. After being diagnosed with a high ankle sprain, Mims underwent TightRope surgery.

With Mims out of the game, Georgia inserted Xavier Truss at right tackle.

This story will be updated.

