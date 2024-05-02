Amarionah Dixon to play for Elmira College basketball

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball standout is taking the next big step of her careeer.

Elmira High School graduate Amarionah Dixon will play college basketball at Elmira College next year for the women’s program. 18 Sports confirmed the news with Elmira College coach Thad Phillips on Wednesday.

Dixon comes back to Elmira after a stellar run for Tompkins-Cortland Community College. There, she won several player of the week honors and paced the team in points and rebounds. This past season, Dixon averaged 13.8 points per game and 14 rebounds per contest at guard.

The 5’7” junior looks to make an immediate impact for the Soaring Eagles next season. Elmira College made the Empire 8 Conference Tournament and finished the year at (11-13) in Phillips’ third-year at the helm.

(PHOTO: TC3 Athletics)

