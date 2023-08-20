Amarion Nimmers announces Iowa basketball return

After announcing he would be entering the transfer portal on Aug. 3, Amarion Nimmers has decided a return to Iowa City is the right decision for his future.

The 6-foot-2, 173 pound guard from Rock Island, Ill., announced the return to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night.

“After weighing my options and talking to family and friends, I think it is in my best interest to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa,” Nimmers wrote on social media.

Nimmers rejoins an Iowa backcourt that features senior Tony Perkins, juniors Payton Sandfort and Luc Laketa, sophomores Dasonte Bowen and Josh Dix, redshirt sophomore Carter Kingsbury, and freshman Brock Harding.

Per 247Sports, Nimmers chose a walk-on opportunity with the Hawkeyes out of Rock Island High School over a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois. Nimmers was also receiving interest from Illinois, Illinois-Chicago, North Dakota, Northeastern, Pennsylvania, Purdue University Fort Wayne and South Dakota.

Nimmers broke single-season records for points in a season (744) and in a game (45) at Rock Island. He averaged 23.9 points per game during his senior season with Rock Island.

Though he didn’t make the trek with the Hawkeyes for their foreign tour, Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery said beforehand that he wanted to give Nimmers a chance at serious minutes overseas.

“Young guys, old guys. We’ll try to get guys like Amarion some playing time. I want everybody to go over there and feel like they have ample opportunity to play. And the other thing is, so if you don’t play today, that means tomorrow you’re going to play 38 minutes or 35 minutes,” McCaffery said.

