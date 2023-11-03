Amarillo Tascosa football earns final playoff berth with win over Coronado

The Amarillo Tascosa football team secured the final playoff berth with a 56-34 win over Coronado on Thursday at Lowrey Field.

The Rebels built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter following consecutive drives that started in the red zone. High punt snaps set up both short fields and were part of Coronado's miscues that included four turnovers.

Zaq Edwards scored twice during the early onslaught, one rushing and one receiving. In between, T.J. Tillman made a leaping grab in the end zone to beat his defender.

Amarillo Tascosa's Zaq Edwards (2) scores a touchdown against Coronado in a District 2-5A Division I football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Lowrey Field.

Thursday's stars

It was a mostly methodical approach that led to Tascosa's 299 rushing yards, although the team had three carries of 25-plus yards. Nine players ran the ball for the Rebels, who went up 49-20 early in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Merrell led the team with 110 yards on 21 carries, with three others surpassing 50 yards. Edwards scored on both his rushing attempts and caught two passes for 47 yards.

Demarion Finch scored two touchdowns for the Mustangs as part of 14 carries for 65 yards. Isaiah Vazquez ran for a team-high 80 yards and a score, in addition to a late TD pass to Surreal Garrett.

Notes and quotes

Tascosa coach Ken Plunk on the rushing distribution: "We'll play so many kids on offense. We trust them that they can get it done. We rep a lot of kids in practice, and I think by the end of the year our kids are fresh. … We rarely have a rusher that just stands out in terms of yardage, just because we play so many of them."

Both teams were alive for the playoffs entering the game, although Coronado needed to win by at least 10. The Rebels will be the No. 4 seed after winning three of their final four games. Tascosa started the season 1-6, which included losses the first two district contests.

Plunk: "We've been at this so long as a staff, and we know that the key to football is getting better as the year goes on. We use the non-district to get better, almost exclusively. It hurt this year because we came out of it with just one win. … Now all of a sudden we're playing better football."

Coronado coach D.J. Mann: "Just because football's over for those seniors, that doesn't mean life is over. They've learned how to persevere; they've learned how to battle through adversity. And if they continue to do things right like we've talked about all year, they'll have a successful life."

Coronado's Demarion Finch runs the ball against Amarillo Tascosa in a District 2-5A Division I football game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Lowrey Field.

DISTRICT 2-5A DIVISION I

Amarillo Tascosa 56, Coronado 34

Tascosa 21 7 14 14 — 56

Coronado 7 6 7 14 — 34

SCORING SUMMARY

First quarter

TAS — Zaq Edwards 5 run (Jack Cung kick), 9:12

TAS — T.J. Tillman 16 pass from Coltyn Fulton (Cung kick), 6:26

TAS — Edwards 9 pass from Fulton (Cung kick), 3:56

COR — Isaiah Vazquez 10 run (Christian Sanchez kick), 1:18

Second quarter

TAS — Fulton 11 run (Cung kick), 1:47

COR — Demarion Finch 1 run (kick failed), 0:22

Third quarter

TAS — Edwards 4 run (Cung kick), 10:03

COR — Finch 2 run (Sanchez kick), 7:28

TAS — Treshun Wilson 1 run (Cung kick), 5:02

Fourth quarter

TAS — Za'Cory Fisher 5 run (Cung kick), 10:02

COR — Zakavian Washington 64 fumble return (pass failed), 9:45

TAS — Andrew Merrell 2 run (Cung kick), 4:18

COR — Surreal Garrett 5 pass from Vazquez (Garrett pass from Vazquez), 0:35

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs: (T) 19; (C) 17

Rushes-Yards: (T) 50-299; (C) 31-90

Passing: (T) 89; (C) 125

Comp-Att-Int: (T) 6-10-0; (C) 15-32-0

Punts-Avg: (T) 1-37; (C) 3-35.3

Fumbles-Lost: (T) 4-3; (C) 4-4

Penalties-Yards: (T) 13-79; (C) 4-26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Amarillo Tascosa Andrew Merrell 21-110, Za'Cory Fisher 5-56, Coltyn Fulton 7-51, Tendrick Sargent 6-51, Treshun Wilson 5-15, Zaq Edwards 2-9, Jack Gilbert 1-1, Shepherd Stapp 1-0. Coronado, Isaiah Vazquez 11-80, Demarion Finch 14-65, Ty Jones 1-4, Davian Lopez 3-1, Team 2-(-60).

PASSING: Amarillo Tascosa, Fulton 6-10-0—89. Coronado, Vazquez 15-32-0—125.

RECEIVING: Amarillo Tascosa, T.J. Tillman 3-35, Edwards 2-47, Aushaun Wilson 1-7. Coronado, Surreal Garrett 4-42, Joe Castro 4-24, Kevonte Carr 2-22, Adam Ramos 2-18, Dom Parrish 2-11, Finch 1-8.

RECORDS: Amarillo Tascosa 4-6, 3-3; Coronado 2-8; 1-5.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Amarillo Tascosa football beats Lubbock Coronado to earn playoff berth