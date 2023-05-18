Amarillo High wraps up spring practice

Amarillo High football coach Chad Dunnam (left) speaks to his players during the Sandies' spring game on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Summertime is almost here, so naturally that means spring is wrapping up. It wouldn't be the end of spring without spring football games, of course, and the week has come for many schools to put theirs on.

Tuesday, it was the Amarillo High Sandies' turn.

A solid crowd showed out to Dick Bivins Stadium for an informal contest between the Sandies' offense and defense. It's still early and not everyone who will participate this fall was suited up.

"The spring has been fun," Amarillo High coach Chad Dunnam said. "I think this is the 15th practice that we got in. ... I was proud of the practices we got in and that we got a chance to come out today and scrimmage against ourselves. There were some jitters and some first timers that want to do well. I saw some good things, I'm excited about our football team and I think we could have a really, really good football team."

All eyes were on the quarterback position after the graduation of a premier signal caller.

Mason Graham will graduate at the end of this month and head to New Mexico State to play college ball. Stepping up to take the reins will be rising senior Will Flaming, who showed tremendous running ability while also airing it out deep a few times. Dunnam expects that Flaming’s dual-threat capabilties to factor heavily into the offense this year.

"I'm really excited about him," Dunnam said. "I'm excited about what he's going to do with his leadership and about the type of player he is with his arm and his feet."

One area that will see plenty of familiar faces will be the backfield.

Pius Vokes returns as the leading rusher for the Sandies and has picked up an offer to play football at Yale. He looked just as explosive Tuesday and he'll be joined by JQ Ervin (who did not participate in the spring game) and Eddy Mpela, who also factored into the run game last season. Jaylen Brashears will also look to get some reps in the offense.

"All of those guys can play running back," Dunnam said. "They can also play receiver and we'll be able to put those guys in different positions and get them the ball."

There may be some growing pains at receiver, though.

Jameson Garcia will head to Incarnate Word to continue his football career, while Connor Haelzle will be playing baseball at the JUCO level. Dunnam says there's a lot of youth, but also great talent that will come along.

More over, with a mobile QB and a strong stable of running backs, the greater importance will be the development of the offensive line. A young and inexperienced group last year, Dunnam is pleased with the progress he's seen up front.

Amarillo High players gather around after the conclusion of the spring scrimmage on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Dick Bivins Stadium.

"I think our offensive line has really developed over the spring," Dunnam said. "A lot of times you may think, 'I don't know who our line is going to be.' I like who our line is, though, and who we have and what we're doing. I think we'll be much improved there."

The biggest question mark will be the defense. While Dunnam estimates there will be six or seven starters back there, the Sandies will have to replace mega talents in Jacob Greeson, Cooper Ivey and Cohen Berry.

Still, Ivey and Berry missed much of last season with injuries, allowing AHS to get a look at the future. With Mpela back at linebacker, Ervin back at corner and Rylan Leathers returning at safety, there's potential there.

"Eddy Mpela is going to be a player for us on the defensive line," Dunnam said. "We've got guys that have seen some significant varsity time and every one of them has an opportunity to be a starter. Yeah we lost some kids, but we returned a good group as well. We're excited about this bunch."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo High wraps up spring practice