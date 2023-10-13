Amarillo High thrashes Lubbock Coronado in football to move to 3-1 in district play

Amarillo High football coach Chad Dunnam said on Wednesday that he was concerned about the effort his team put forth in a loss to Lubbock-Cooper last week. There's no questioning the effort the Sandies put up against Lubbock-Coronado on Thursday night at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Will Flaming threw for 331 yards and scored four total touchdowns, Oliver Parsons had five catches for 225 yards and scored four total touchdowns and the Sandies thrashed the Mustangs 66-14.

The Sandies' offense was dominant from the start as Flaming hit Parsons for a 63-yard touchdown on the very first play of the game. Amarillo High (4-4, 3-1) didn't punt all night as the only possession they had that didn't end in a score was a missed field goal attempt and a late fumble when the was already decided. The Sandies finished with 21 first downs.

The Amarillo High defense was just as outstanding as it forced three turnovers in the second half while not allowing a score after the 8:45 mark of the second quarter.

Pius Vokes also had an outstanding night running the ball with 145 yards and three touchdowns.

The Sandies are now back at .500 overall on the season, but more importantly they're now 3-1 in district. The win over Coronado (2-5, 1-2) puts them into excellent position with an open week next week followed by matches against Abilene and Lubbock Monterey. AHS' postseason hopes are looking pretty strong for a team that started off 1-3.

