Here are the Amarillo Globe-News' top ten 11-man football teams entering the season

The 2023 high school football season is upon us! Every week we'll be bringing you updated lists of our top ten 11-man teams in the Texas Panhandle. Here is our top ten list heading into the season.

1. Canadian

The lone Panhandle team picked number one by Dave Campbell's. Camren Cavalier is the Amarillo Globe-News preseason Offensive Player of the Year, Preston Miller is first team selection to the Super Team, and a healthy Luke Flowers is a dangerous weapon at all times. The Wildcats will have a new offensive line and head coach, but they have the talent to get it done. After coming up short of a trip to the title game last year, look for Canadian to contend for state.

2. Tascosa

Tascosa's Treshun Wilson (28) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in a District 2-5A Division I game Thursday, Oct. 22, 20322 at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

For the second straight year the Rebels will have to replace an ultra-talented player who is now playing for TCU, and yet they should still be contenders to win district. The return of leading rusher Treshun Wilson and budding star T.J. Tillman gives Tascosa key building blocks. Add in defensive back Aushaun Wilson and Tascosa should be just fine as they look to repeat as district champions.

3. West Plains

West Plains' Reid Macon (14) prepress to throw the ball against Estacado, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon. West Plains won, 35-14.

An 0-3 start didn't deter the Wolves from finishing second in district and winning a playoff game. All but two starters are back with sophomore quarterback Reid Macon, senior running back Jordi Hernandez, and All-State lineman Dawson Hall leading the way. This group is ready to make some noise in year two.

4. Bushland

Bushland’s Dawson Jaco looks for an open receiver in the first half. Bushland faces Jim Ned in a football playoff game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Lowrey Field PlainsCapital Park.

There is a ton of production to replace on both sides of the ball, but with Dawson Jaco at QB the Falcons deserve a top 10 ranking. Bushland lost two games last year and returns the AGN preseason Defensive Player of the Year in Charley Pitt. There are plenty of guys stepping into starting roles that got meaningful playing time last year as well. Look for the Falcons to have continued success.

5. Wellington

The loss of big-time players up front and a stellar athlete in Jordan Nation will be tough, but Wellington is bringing back an All-State DB in Nixon Folk. Linebacker Ethan Nevarez, quarterback Carson Tarver and lineman Ramon Rodriguez are elite talents. The Skyrockets celebrate the 10th anniversary of their state championship win this year and could contend to add another to their trophy case.

6. Sunray

Damian Barragan (11) scurries around Gruver's Juan Angel Terrazas (56) during a District 3-2A Division II game Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Greyhound Stadium in Gruver, Texas.

The Bobcats bring back one of the leading passers in the country in Armando Lujan. They bring back his top two receivers, the offensive line, nearly the entire defense, pretty much everything. This all from a team that finished shy of winning a district championship. Sunray appears to be primed for another year of improvement.

7. Stratford

Stratford’s Bryce Braden (4) runs the ball in a District 1-2A Div I game against Panhandle, Friday, October 14, 2022, at Sam Bass Stadium in Stratford. Stratford won 40-35.

The Elks have a new head coach, new leading rusher, new leading receiver, a lot of new everything. This group still brings back a Division I caliber player in Bryce Braden at QB/LB. New head coach Jon Murphy is ecstatic about what this offensive line will bring. No matter how much Stratford seems to lose, they always seem to be alright.

8. Panhandle

Panhandle’s Landon Durst (6) and Landyn Hack (12) defend against Hawley’s Chandlin Myers (1) in a playoff football game, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at PlainsCapital Park in Lubbock.

Like Stratford, Panhandle has to replace a group of all-time greats. However, the Panthers played with four freshmen and three sophomores on the field at times last season. The offensive line is back, Bryson Choate was the district Co-Defensive MVP and Landyn Durst had a great year at receiver. If Broxton Robinson comes along quickly at quarterback, the Panthers should live up to this ranking.

9. Randall

Randall’s Ilir Haliti (5) leads his team on the field in a 4-A Division 1 Area Championship game against Estacado, Friday night, November 18, 2022, at Happy State Bank Stadium in Amarillo. Randall won 27-14.

Only three starters on each side of the ball return, but the arrival of Dan Sherwood as head coach has the fan base excited. Running back Dylan Ray was explosive last season and quarterback Tristin Sanchez looked sharp in practice. Given everything the Raiders did last year across the board, it didn't feel right to leave them off the list.

10. Canyon

Canyon's Sam Johnson (7) runs with the ball against Caprock, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Happy State Bank Stadium in Canyon. Canyon won, 35-32.

Like the Raiders, the Eagles may not be on this list in a week. They may also end up much higher by the end of the season. Canyon only officially returns two starters on each side of the ball, but the Eagles played a good amount of younger players last season that weren't starters. Players such as Darrion Cash and Tripp Wright have experience needed to step in and play. There's a lot that needs to be sorted out, but for the preseason it felt like Canyon deserved the last spot.

Just Missed the Cut

Pampa’s Max Neff, posing for a photo Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, was named the Amarillo Globe News Football Newcomer of the Year.

Childress, Pampa, Dumas, Farwell, Clarendon, Vega and Gruver all warranted consideration and look for them to pop up on this list in the weeks to come.

