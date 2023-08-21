Here are the Amarillo Globe News' top ten six-man preseason football players for 2023

The 2023 football season is upon us. As such, it's time to unveil our picks for the top 10 players in six-man football in the Panhandle entering the year. Let's take a look.

1. Haiden Thompson, QB, Miami, Senior

Here's your preseason MVP. There wasn't much Thompson didn't do last season as he threw 25 touchdowns without an interception in 159 attempts. His 90 completions spanned 1,732 yards while he ran for another 1,234 and 18 scores. Did we mention he put up 85 tackles and seven interceptions on defense? Happy may still hold the title of the best team in the Panhandle, but Thompson is the best player, hands down.

2. Quay Hodges, TE/DE, Happy, Senior

As mentioned, Happy is probably the best team in the area and we had to include the best player on the best team. Hodges was a two-way force for the Cowboys. A dominant blocking tight end, he was no slouch at receiver either with eight of his 15 catches going for touchdowns. On defense, he totaled 70 tackles and three forced fumbles while recording 24 tackles in the postseason.

3. Luke Wheeler, FB/LB Miami, Senior

It seems almost unfair that Miami has Thompson and Wheeler on the same team. Seventeen of Wheeler's 72 tackles last year were for a loss and he added four sacks to boot. He's in line to set the school record for tackles. He's a dominant receiver as well, hauling in 39 catches for 554 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

4. Tucker Schlueter, TE/DE, Valley, Senior

Valley's best player coming back this season. He recorded 137 total tackles with an astonishing nine forced fumbles on defense last year while also paving the way on offense for a solid rushing attack. He was a two-way all-district selection last year and should be just as good this season if not better.

5. Kayle Rogers, TE-NG, Nazareth, Junior

Rogers was a second team all-state selection at nose guard last season and head coach Tyler Goodwin was quick to name him as one of the most important returning pieces for the Swifts this year. A big blocking force up front, Rogers allowed Nazareth to rush for more than 2,500 yards last year. While there are pieces that need to be replaced for Naz, having Rogers in place will be critical for their development.

6. David Meeds, RB/DB, Follett, Junior

The 2022 Amarillo Globe-News Newcomer of the Year did a bit of everything last season. He ran for more than 500 yards, passed for more than 450 yards and compiled over 100 tackles on defense. He'll be counted on to do even more this season following key graduations and a coaching change.

More: Staying healthy will be key for Valley football during 2023 season

7. Scott Caldwell, LB, McLean, Senior

The Tigers finished short of the playoffs last year, but they should be fighting for a spot once again with Caldwell on defense. The first team all-district selection compiled 100 tackles last season, 12 for a loss, recovered four fumbles and hauled in two interceptions.

8. JJ Jarmarillo, TB/DB, Springlake-Earth, Senior

After missing his sophomore year with an injury, Jarmarillo didn't miss a beat as a junior. On defense he racked up 100 tackles and six interceptions, half of which were pick-sixes. On offense, he rushed for more than 500 yards and seven touchdowns while passing for another two scores.

More: Here's how Gruver football plans for a district title run under new coach Kurt Haberthur

9. Nic Clark, RB/LB, Hedley, Senior

Clark did a bit of everything for the Owls last year and will do so again this year. He totaled 66 tackles, three sacks and three forced fumbles last season while scoring 10 touchdowns and compiling more than 500 yards of offense. He'll take on a bigger role this year.

10. Brodie Weathers, RB/LB, White Deer, Senior

The lone returning player from White Deer's team, Weathers was a force that should only be better this year. He had 72 tackles and two forced fumbles on defense last season while compiling 700 yards and seven touchdowns on offense.

More: 2023 Amarillo Globe News High School Football Previews

Honorable Mention

Will Young, Nazareth

Cutter Hodges, Happy

Joey Blackmon, Happy

Devin Burris, Happy

Cruz Rodriguez, McLean

Osiel Ventura, Follett

Slade Beerwinkle, Springlake-Earth

Gavin Gonzalez, Springlake-Earth

Anthony Garcia, Darrouzett

Josh Gomez, Darrouzett

Breken Early, Miami

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo Globe News' 2023 top ten six-man preseason football players