Amari Rodgers touchdown pushes Packers into lead vs. 49ers

An impressive catch-and-run from second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers pushed the Green Bay Packers into the lead of the preseason opener on Friday night at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Rodgers caught a short pass from Danny Etling in the flat, made a man miss in the open field and then dove into the end zone to finish the 22-yard touchdown play.

The score and resulting extra point gave the Packers a 21-20 lead over the 49ers in the fourth quarter. The scoring drive traveled 67 yards in six plays and two minutes, 44 seconds.

The play represented Rodgers’ first catch of the night. He’s also returned two kickoffs for 69 yards, including a 50-yarder in the first half.

The scoring play showed off Rodgers’ run-after-catch ability.

Here’s the touchdown:

Rodgers, who dropped weight from 218 pounds to 202 over the offseason, looks much more explosive with the ball in his hands to open his second preseason. The Packers are “very bullish” on Rodgers’ potential entering Year 2.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire