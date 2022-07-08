Wide receiver Amari Rodgers is hoping to make the most of the offseason shakeup to the Packers wide receiver group.

Rodgers only caught four passes and played 103 offensive snaps after being drafted in the third round last year. He also returned punts and kickoffs, but said that learning how to play with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and “just getting acclimated to the speed of the game took some time” once he hit the NFL.

With a year under his belt, Rodgers earned some praise from wide receivers coach Jason Vrable for his efforts in the offseason program and the wideout said at a youth football camp that he plans to keep impressing the team once he gets to training camp.

“The room is wide open,” Rodgers said, via Alberto Camargo of the Knoxville News Sentinel. “I’m showing that I can play any position and that I know the playbook and [coaches] can trust me, no matter what situation.”

Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb return to the team, but the additions of Sammy Watkins, second-round pick Christian Watson, fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs, and seventh-rounder Samori Toure support Rodgers’ label of a wide open depth chart heading into the season. That should help his chances of finding a spot after doing a lot of observing last season.

Amari Rodgers: I’m showing Packers they can trust me in any situation originally appeared on Pro Football Talk