Amari Rodgers Goes No. 85 to Packers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Amari Rodgers Goes No. 85 to Packers
Amari Rodgers Goes No. 85 to Packers
The PFF team discusses the Green Bay Packers’ selection of Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
Despite trading three first-round picks to acquire quarterback Trey Lance, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after Thursday night’s first round that Jimmy Garoppolo remains the starting quarterback, and it would be tough for Lance to beat him out. Shanahan referred to Lance as “a very good backup” in an interview on ESPN and said the [more]
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Tennessee Titans.
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Los Angeles Rams.
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Miami Dolphins.
Retirement is under "serious consideration" for Aaron Rodgers if the Packers don't fix the situation.
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Green Bay Packers.
“Throughout my career, I’ve always worked at upgrading my style,” Prochazka told Yahoo Sports.
The 20-horse field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is packed with talented, dynamic runners.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/29/2021
Clearly, Kevin Love isn't happy with how things are going in Cleveland.
It also equalled the record for any sports trading card, matching the amount paid in January for a 1952 rookie card for baseball great Mickey Mantle. "At the heart of every collector in 2003 was the hope of pulling the ultra-rare LeBron James Rookie Patch Auto Parallel numbered to 23 copies," PWCC Marketplace said in a statement posted to social media.
Plus: A Padres-Dodgers scorecard, and how Citi Field felt during Jacob deGrom's brilliant shutout.
Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.
The Jets had never taken a quarterback and wide receiver within the first two rounds during the common draft era.
Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire has the Seattle Seahawks selecting center Creed Humphrey at No. 56 in his second-round 2021 NFL mock draft.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton took to Instagram to voice a cryptic message, and he appears to be taking the selection of Mac Jones personally.
The Bears consulted the Northwestern head coach before drafting the Ohio State quarterback