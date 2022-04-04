Amari Rodgers’ make or break opportunity

Just a season removed from his rookie year, next season will likely be the most crucial season of Amari Rodgers’ career.

Shortly after resigning Aaron Rodgers to a massive three-year, $150 million, things took a turn for the worst in the Packers receiver room. The team traded arguably the best receiver in the league in Devante Adams, to the Raiders, while Marquez Valdez-Scantling opted to sign with the chiefs in free agency.

Losing two of their top three targets, the Packers are in desperate need of someone to step, and Amari Rodgers should be given an opportunity to be one of those guys… but can he?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It wasn’t the rookie season Amari Rodgers would have hoped for after posting just four catches for 45-yards throughout the entire year though he was able to make an impact on special teams. To pave a path on the Packers as a wideout, you need to gain the guy’s trust under center, which may prove to be the most challenging task for Amari.

Listed as a slot receiver, Amari still has Randall Cobb, who just took a massive pay cut to stick around with his long-time quarterback, and the trust is there between those two. This upcoming season will be an uphill battle for Amari, but he should be given ample opportunity as a former third-round selection to have an impact. It is truly a make-or-break season for the second-year wideout.

