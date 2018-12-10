Amari Cooper's Cowboys keep winning; Raiders' draft pick keeps falling originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Another week, another game where Amari Cooper hurt the Raiders' NFL draft position.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver caught 10 passes for a career-high 217 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. That included the game-winner in Dallas' 29-23 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, when Cooper scored on a crazy bounce that (almost) put the Miami Dolphins to shame.

Of course, Cooper wasn't just in the right place at the right time in Week 14. He also caught a 75-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter for his second score of the day, and gave the Cowboys a 23-16 lead.

That TD was Cooper's second of at least 75 yards since he joined the Cowboys. Dallas won its fifth consecutive game and improved to 5-1 since acquiring Cooper from the Raiders for a first-round pick.

In all likelihood, that pick won't be as strong as the Raiders first envisioned, and Cooper is a big reason why. Much like Khalil Mack's effect on the Chicago Bears' defense, Cooper has helped rejuvenate the Cowboys' offense.

Of course, that's come at the expense of the draft position of the Raiders' additional first-round picks. Dallas, like Chicago, is in the driver's seat to win a division title, kicking Oakland's pair of extra picks further down the first round.

Plus, the Raiders' own pick took a hit Sunday after their crazy last-second win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three selections will give Jon Gruden -- and, reportedly, a new general manager -- plenty to work with in the upcoming draft.

As long as the Cowboys and Bears keep it up, though, the Raiders likely will wait a while between their first and second picks.