Amari Cooper won't practice Thursday after having MRI on his knee

One of the Dallas Cowboys’ best players won’t practice Thursday. Amari Cooper will not participate in practice due to a knee issue. The issue was serious enough that Cooper underwent an MRI on Wednesday.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

The timing of the MRI is concerning. The 25-year-old Cooper was able to put in limited practice with the team Wednesday. The fact that he needed an MRI and will not practice Thursday is not an encouraging sign.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Cowboys, however, are hopeful Cooper will be available in Week 10, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.

Cooper — who is in the final year of his rookie deal — has dealt with a number of injuries this season. On top of this knee issue, Cooper has battled ankle, heel and quad injuries. Cooper actually underwent an MRI on his ankle in September, but was able to play in the team’s next game.

Despite those issues, Cooper has performed like a No. 1 wideout most weeks. He’ll get paid in the offseason — either by the Cowboys or by another team — but only if he remains healthy.

Cooper will have to balance that risk as the Cowboys fight for a playoff spot.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: