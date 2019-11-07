Amari Cooper: Whatever I’ve got to do to play, I’m cool with it

Nothing has kept Amari Cooper out of the lineup this season, so why would his latest injury?

The Cowboys receiver has a left knee contusion to go with his lingering ankle injury. He had an MRI on Wednesday and missed practice Thursday.

He expects to practice Friday and play Sunday night against the Vikings.

“I mean, you know, something that is very manageable,” Cooper said Thursday. “I’ll see what I can do tomorrow in practice.”

Cooper was as evasive about his injury as he is for defensive backs on the field. He said he forgot what the doctor told him it was.

He had a one-word answer when asked if he thought it might keep him out of the lineup, “Nah.”

Cooper has been active for every game this season despite foot, quadriceps and ankle injuries. He played only three snaps against the Jets in Week Six but otherwise hasn’t missed playing time with his injuries.

His 414 snaps are 73.9 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps this season.

“I mean, I want to play,” Cooper said. “You know what I’m saying? [I want] to be able to put up numbers to help my team win. Whatever I’ve got to do to do that, I’m cool with it.”

The Cowboys added Michael Gallup to the injury report Thursday with a knee injury. He was a full participant.

The team’s injury report stayed the same other than Cooper and Gallup. Swing tackle Cameron Fleming (calf) did not practice, and right tackle La'el Collins (knee), safety Jeff Heath (shoulder/knee), linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral), right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) were limited.