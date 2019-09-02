Amari Cooper went through pain-free practice as he works his way back

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper went through a pain-free practice Monday, his first since Aug. 3. He is expected to play Sunday.

“I did a good amount,” Cooper said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I didn’t do everything, but I did enough. I will say, I didn’t feel any pain today. But then again, I didn’t do everything that I’ll do in a game. . . .Doing things that I haven’t done in a while as far as cutting like I did today, [how I feel] tomorrow will be telling.”

Cooper is working his way back from an intrinsic muscle strain in his left heel. The three practices remaining this week will prove important for Cooper as he tries to get back his rhythm with Dak Prescott.

Monday was a good start.

“Obviously, I [generally] cut really hard and stuff like that, which is hard to do with a foot injury,” Cooper said. “But I pushed it as the day went on because it’s just something about going against defense and live reps that just make you kind of forget about everything else and just want to win. So I think that was the best thing that could’ve happened, just me going out there and practicing today.”