Amari Cooper watching from sideline with quadriceps injury

The Cowboys began the game without three offensive starters. They have lost another since.

Receiver Amari Cooper was slow to get up after making a 3-yard catch on the Cowboys’ first series.

He has a quadriceps injury and is questionable to return.

Cooper was limited in practice all week with ankle and quadriceps injuries. He was not listed on Friday’s status report.

Cedrick Wilson is seeing more playing time with Cooper out. He has one catch for 10 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott passed a concussion test after the Cowboys’ field goal drive in the second quarter. He took an inadvertent hit to the head.

The Jets lead 7-3.