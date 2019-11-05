Amari Cooper: Injury wasn’t knocking me out this time

The Cowboys were off to a slow start at MetLife Stadium on Monday night and wide receiver Amari Cooper was limping to the sideline in the first quarter after suffering an injury.

If that sounds familiar, it might be because Cooper was knocked out early in the Cowboys’ loss to the Jets in New Jersey in Week Six. Cooper played just three snaps that night, but things worked out better for him against the Giants.

Cooper missed a brief stretch of time, but returned to action before the first half was out. The Cowboys had taken the lead by that point and they maintained a five-point lead in the fourth quarter when Cooper broke loose for a 45-yard touchdown that helped put the Giants in the rearview mirror for good.

“To be honest, whatever was going to happen, I was going to play through it anyway,” Cooper said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I couldn’t let that happen again. I was going to try my hardest to play through it.”

Cooper finished the night with four catches for 80 yards and his return to action on Monday suggests he’ll be OK coming back to face the Vikings next weekend as well.