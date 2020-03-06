Amari Cooper‘s future is very much in doubt.

The Cowboys may or may not have a franchise tag and a transition tag to use with both Dak Prescott and Cooper scheduled to become free agents. They want to keep both players but face the prospect of Cooper hitting the market.

Cooper, though, repeated Thursday what he has said for the past year: He wants to stay with the Cowboys.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I love being a Dallas Cowboy,” Cooper said Thursday night on 105.3 The Fan. “I think about it almost every day. Just the aura of being a Dallas Cowboy, you can’t beat it. I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for life.”

Cooper also said last season was the toughest he’s had in regards to injuries, but he’s fully healthy now and working out.

He spent much of 2019 on the injury report, with injuries to a foot, a quadriceps, an ankle and a knee. Cooper played in every game, making 79 catches for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.

Amari Cooper: I want to be a Dallas Cowboy for life originally appeared on Pro Football Talk