Amari Cooper: I like it here; I want to be here

Amari Cooper is scheduled to become a free agent in March. The sides negotiated before the season without reaching a deal.

Having given up a first-round draft choice to get Cooper at the 2018 trade deadline, the Cowboys long had been expected to sign him to a long-term deal. However, his use in recent weeks, including on a fourth-down play on the Cowboys’ final play in Week 16 that might have sealed their postseason fate, has cast doubt on his future.

Cooper, though, made clear Friday that he hopes to remain in Dallas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I like it here,” Cooper said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I want to be here.”

Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott hit it off from the start. He made 53 catches for 725 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season after the trade from Oakland.

“That is part of me liking it, my situation on the team, him being the quarterback, the teammates, where I live. Everything,” Cooper said.

Cooper has 75 catches for 1,097 yards and a personal-best eight touchdowns. But in the past six games, Cooper has only 22 catches for 249 yards and a touchdown.

“You always want to maximize your opportunities,” Cooper said. “I think I can definitely catch more than 22 balls.”