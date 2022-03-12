Amari Cooper trade: Browns finalize deal with Cowboys for four-time Pro Bowl WR

Aiming to arm quarterback Baker Mayfield with more weapons this offseason, the Cleveland Browns have finalized a trade that would land them veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The Browns would send 2022 fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Cooper and a sixth-round pick of Dallas', a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person spoke on condition of the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment because it can't become official until the start of the league year on Tuesday.

NFL FREE AGENCY: Buyer beware on these overpriced players

MORE: Top free agents available as market prepares to open

Cooper is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, however, Dallas didn't want to carry his salary of $20 million guaranteed for the coming year.

Multiple teams had interest in Cooper, but Cleveland ultimately got the deal done.

There's hope that the two sides can negotiate a more cap-friendly contract.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amari Cooper trade: Browns finalize deal with Cowboys for star WR