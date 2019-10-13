Amari Cooper ruled out with quad injury vs. Jets

If the Dallas Cowboys are going to topple the New York Jets, the team will have to do it without star wideout Amari Cooper. The 25-year-old Cooper suffered a quad injury during Sunday’s game.

Cooper was initially ruled questionable to return, but things didn’t look good. Cooper was spotted standing next to linebacker Devin Smith on the sideline. Smith is inactive.

Amari Cooper doesn’t have his helmet. He’s standing over by Devin Smith, who is inactive. Cooper’s day might be done https://t.co/IlHfvpROru — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 13, 2019

After being evaluated at half time, Cooper was ruled out for the game.

Cooper left the contest after the Cowboys’ first drive. He was targeted twice on that drive, catching one pass for 3 yards.

Without Cooper, the Cowboys have struggled to produce on offense. At half time, Dallas trails 21-6. Dak Prescott has sustained some drives, but the Cowboys have stalled at the worst possible moments.

Cooper had gotten out to a hot start this season. Through five games, Cooper caught 32 passes for 512 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Cowboys are already without Randall Cobb, La’el Collins and Tyron Smith.

That leaves Prescott a combination of Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Gallup and Jason Witten to try and bring Dallas back in the second half.

