The Cowboys have listed Amari Cooper on their injury report for all 13 practices this season. He was a full participant with a foot injury the first six practices of the season.

Dallas listed him limited with an ankle injury on the other foot last week and again on Wednesday.

Cooper insists he is fine.

“They’re healing up,” Cooper said Wednesday of his injuries. “I’m healthy enough to go out there and perform.”

Cooper had only four catches for 48 yards against the Saints and incurred two offensive pass interference penalties. For the season, he has 21 catches for 286 yards and four touchdowns. He also leads NFL receivers with four penalties.

Cooper said his injuries have not physically limited him.

“It depends on where I’m at. You know what I’m saying?” Cooper said. “If I’m like 75 percent, which I haven’t been since Week One. I’ve always been over that. So I think I’ve always been good enough to go out there and do my job.”

Cooper is one of many big names on the Cowboys’ injury list.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and right tackle La'el Collins (back) did not practice. Right guard Zack Martin (back) was limited.

The Cowboys also were without defensive end Tyrone Crawford (hip).

Receiver Michael Gallup, who missed the past two games after surgery on his meniscus, returned to limited work. Punter Chris Jones (back), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee/shoulder) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) were limited.