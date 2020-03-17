Amari Cooper staying with Dallas Cowboys in $100m deal

Amari Cooper is staying with the Dallas Cowboys after agreeing a new five-year, $100million contract, according to widespread reports.

The Cowboys handed quarterback Dak Prescott the exclusive franchise tag to keep him under their control for 2020 and have now also retained Cooper, the top wide receiver to hit free agency.

They have given the 25-year-old a guaranteed $60m in the fresh pact.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cooper’s deal pays him an average of $20m-a-year, which is second only to Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons when it comes to receiver contracts.

He was reportedly strongly pursued by the Washington Redskins when the legal tampering period for free agents began on Monday, but ultimately opted to stay in Dallas.

The Cowboys were in a difficult situation after the new collective bargaining agreement was passed last week, as it meant they could only use one of the franchise and transition tags, sending Cooper to the open market.

Cooper, traded to the team from the then-Oakland Raiders during the 2018 season, previously said his preference was to stay and gets his wish after racking up 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

After the team missed the playoffs last year, Mike McCarthy replaced Jason Garrett as head coach in the offseason and will now have the team’s starting QB and top WR available,.

Tight end Blake Jarwin also re-signed but star corner Byron Jones was one piece they could not keep in free agency, as he joined the Miami Dolphins in a five-year, $82.5m deal, becoming the league’s highest-paid player at his position.