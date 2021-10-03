Amari Cooper stood on the sideline as the Cowboys ran it down the field for an early touchdown. Athletic trainers were working on the receiver’s right hamstring.

He did not have a helmet.

The Cowboys ran the ball seven times for 52 yards on a nine-play touchdown drive against a defense that entered leading the league in allowing only 45 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys have 66 rushing yards after two series.

Ezekiel Elliott has six carries for 39 yards, including the 1-yard touchdown run. Dak Prescott has a run for 15 yards, and Tony Pollard has two carries for 12 yards.

Cooper has 19 receptions for 189 yards and two touchdowns this season. With Michael Gallup on injured reserve, Cooper’s absence leaves only CeeDee Lamb among the team’s top three wideouts.

Amari Cooper on sideline with hamstring injury for Cowboys’ scoring drive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk