Amari Cooper: It seems like Deshaun Watson will practice today

Amari Cooper broke a little news in his Thursday press conference about Cleveland's quarterback situation.

Deshaun Watson may be returning to practice on Thursday.

"Deshaun, it seems like he’s going to practice today," Cooper said. "So, I’ll be communicating with Deshaun this week — barring any setback or anything like that."

Does that mean he's expecting Watson to play on Sunday against the Colts?

"You’ll have to ask Deshaun," Cooper said. "I don’t know."

Watson has not practiced since the Browns returned from their Week 5 bye. In the lead up to the Week 4 contest against the Ravens, Watson was on the field for practice but he wasn't throwing.

Watson described his injury on Wednesday as a "micro-tear" in his right rotator cuff.

Cooper said that if Watson is able to play this week, it would be a "huge boost" to the team.

"Deshaun is our guy," Cooper said. "At the end of the day, we all know who Deshaun is. We've seen all the plays that he's been able to make throughout his career. It's just like any other team. You're confident when your starting guy is in the lineup, 100 percent. So, it would be a huge boost."

We'll see if Cooper is right about Watson practicing later on Thursday.