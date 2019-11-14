Amari Cooper returns to practice as limited participant

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper returned to practice as a limited participant Thursday.

He did not practice Wednesday with his knee and ankle injuries keeping him out.

Last week, Cooper missed the first two practice days before being limited Friday. He still had 11 catches for 147 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings.

Right guard Zack Martin (back/ankle/elbow) and cornerback C.J. Goodwin (knee) also got back on the practice field as limited participants after sitting out a day earlier.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett, whose absence Wednesday was not injury related, had a full practice.

The Cowboys’ injury report otherwise stayed the same with right tackle La'el Collins (knee/back) remaining out of practice and safety Jeff Heath (shoulders) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (neck) among those limited.