Amari Cooper returns to limited work, Myles Garrett, Dorian Thompson-Robinson remain out

Browns receiver Amari Cooper (ribs) returned to limited work Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

But defensive end Myles Garrett (left shoulder) remained out of practice. His designation continues to read "rest/shoulder," and he is expected to play Sunday.

“We’ll be prepared if he’s not able to make it; we’ll be prepared if he’s able to go and play every single snap in the game,” Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said, via the Associated Press. “We’ll be prepared if he just has a certain role in the game. He feels a tremendous amount of responsibility to be on the field. He’s wired that way.”

Garrett has 13 sacks this season and is a leading candidate for defensive player of the year.

Quarterback Doran Thompson-Robinson (concussion) also again was out, which likely means Joe Flacco will start against the Rams.

Flacco, 38, took first-team reps both days this week.

He would be the fourth quarterback to start in 12 games for the Browns this season.

Receiver Marquise Goodwin (concussion) and cornerback Denzel Ward (shoulder) also remained out of practice.

Guard Joel Bitonio (rest, knee), running back Kareem Hunt (groin), safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and guard Wyatt Teller (calf) were limited.

The Browns added center Nick Harris (knee) to the practice report with limited work.