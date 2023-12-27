Amari Cooper questionable for Thursday night vs. Jets with heel injury

Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was named the AFC offensive player of the week today, but he may not be able to play tomorrow.

Cooper has been listed as questionable for the Thursday night game against the Jets with a heel injury.

Joining Cooper as questionable are wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee) and safety Juan Thornhill (calf). Punter Corey Bojorquez (quad) is doubtful.

The Browns listed kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral), and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee) as out.