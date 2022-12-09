Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper‘s availability for Sunday’s game against the Browns won’t be finalized until closer to kickoff.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Friday that Cooper will be listed as questionable to face the Bengals this Sunday. Cooper didn’t practice on Friday after hurting his hip during Thursday’s practice.

Stefanski said the team will see how Cooper fares over the next couple of days before making a call about his status.

The Browns are hoping to get a sharper performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson in his second start back from his suspension. Having Cooper on hand would likely help that effort, but it’s unclear if that is going to be a possibility.

Amari Cooper questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk