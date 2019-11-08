Amari Cooper questionable after a limited practice

Amari Cooper expects to play Sunday. The Cowboys expect the receiver to play Sunday.

But officially the team lists Cooper as questionable.

He returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with knee and ankle injuries.

Cooper has had a lingering ankle injury, but the Cowboys added the knee injury this week. Cooper underwent an MRI, which showed a contusion.

The Cowboys are relatively healthy.

They won’t have swing tackle Cameron Fleming, who was ruled out with a calf injury.

Everyone else was off the report, with weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch returning to action after missing his first career game because of a neck injury.

Vander Esch went through limited practices all week.

Linebacker Sean Lee (pectoral) also will play. He missed practice Friday as a rest day after limited practices to start the week.