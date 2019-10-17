Amari Cooper plans to test his quad Friday

Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper remained out of practice Thursday. He will know more about his playing status Friday when he plans to test his quadriceps in practice.

“We’ll see,” Cooper said Thursday, via David Helman of the team website. “It’s feeling a little bit better every day.”

Cooper played through a similar quad contusion as a rookie. He tried to go Sunday but lasted only three plays in the loss to the Jets, realizing after a 3-yard reception he couldn’t go.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I can go out there and jog around and whatever, block a cornerback,” Cooper said. “But last week I just couldn’t do my job.”

The Cowboys hope to have him Sunday night in a first-place NFC East showdown with the Eagles.

In the game against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium last season, Cooper caught 10 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime.

The Cowboys listed right tackle La'el Collins (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) as limited in their return to practice. Center Travis Frederick, who had a veteran day off Wednesday, was back to a full practice Thursday.

Right guard Zack Martin, who was limited Wednesday with back and ankle injuries, did not practice Thursday.

The Cowboys added center Joe Looney to the injury list with a back injury that kept him out.