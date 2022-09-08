Amari Cooper: We have the offensive talent to be everything we want to be

The Browns had high hopes for their offense when they traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson this offseason, but Watson won’t be leading the team in Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

It will be the first game of his 11-game suspension instead, which means Jacoby Brissett will be the signal caller. Brissett’s move to the first team has led many people to lower their expectations for the Browns heading into the season, but wide receiver Amari Cooper thinks those people are being too rash.

“Hopefully it’s going to be fireworks,” Cooper said, via 92.3 The Fan. “We definitely have the talent on this side of the ball to be everything we want to be. I would just say ‘wait and see.’ Why not? It’s right around the corner.”

If all goes well for the Browns, their defense will be stout enough to compensate for any drop in their offensive production with Brissett at quarterback and they’ll still be in the playoff hunt once Watson is allowed to return to action. Sunday will be the first chance to see how realistic that scenario might be.

