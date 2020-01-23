Amari Cooper not rushing contract talks, believing Cowboys will get it done

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones called Amari Cooper‘s contract priority “No. 2” behind only Dak Prescott.

Both Cooper and Prescott are scheduled to become free agents in March.

Cooper, though, said Thursday at the Pro Bowl that he’s not sweating it, confident his contract situation will take care of itself when the time comes.

“I haven’t talked to my agent about my contract situation,” Cooper told Jane Slater of NFL Media. “We’ve talked about other things like Pro Bowl, things I have to do at the Super Bowl. I don’t want to rush it. I think it’s not something that’s imminent. So just taking it day by day.”

Cooper repeated what he said all season: He wants to remain with the Cowboys long term.

“I do [want to stay in Dallas],” Cooper said. “I mean that wholeheartedly. I love Dallas. . . .I feel like it’s home. I want to live there for a long time.”

Dallas didn’t trade for Cooper, giving up a first-round pick at the trade deadline in 2018, to let him walk after 25 games. The Cowboys will get him signed to a long-term deal. It’s a matter of when, not if.