Wide receiver Amari Cooper has returned to the Cowboys facility, but he’s not a sure thing to return to the lineup against the Saints on Thursday.

Cooper missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19 and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that the wideout is “still not feeling the best” as he deals with a cough. McCarthy, who is isolating away from the team after his own positive test, said that it is “to be determined” if Cooper practices on Tuesday.

If he doesn’t, McCarthy thinks he’ll need to go on Wednesday in order to play against New Orleans.

“My gut would be if he doesn’t practice tomorrow, I don’t see him going to the game,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

CeeDee Lamb is on track to return to action after clearing the concussion protocol, but he may be the only receiver rejoining the Cowboys this week when all is said and done.

Amari Cooper “not feeling the best,” may not practice Tuesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk