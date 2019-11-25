Amari Cooper not on Cowboys’ estimated practice report

For the first time this season, receiver Amari Cooper is not on the Cowboys’ practice report.

Cooper played 52 of 64 offensive snaps Sunday and was shut out by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. It marked only the fourth time in his career that Cooper has left a game with no catches.

While injuries played a part in him leaving two games with no catches previously in his career, Cooper apparently can’t blame his outing against the Patriots on an injury. Cooper has played every game despite injuries to a foot, a quadriceps, an ankle and a knee.

He was a full participant all three practice days last week with a knee injury and did not have a designation heading into the game.

The Cowboys did estimate weakside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck) and defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) as non-participants, which does not bode well for their returns on a short week.

Right tackle La'el Collins (knee, back), safety Jeff Heath (shoulder, shoulder), right guard Zack Martin (back, ankle, elbow) and left guard Connor Williams (knee) were listed as limited.