Amari Cooper named NFC offensive player of the week

Jerry Jones will enjoy this one.

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, who arrived in Dallas in a much-derided trade with the Raiders, has been named the NFC offensive player of the week after his outstanding Thanksgiving performance in a win over Washington that moved Dallas in to first place in the NFC East.

Cooper caught eight passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, a sensational performance that revitalized the Cowboys’ passing game. That’s why Jones decided to pull the trigger on the trade.

Whether Cooper will be worth more in the long-run than the first-round draft pick the Cowboys gave up for him remains to be seen. And he’ll certainly be more expensive than the player the Raiders will get with that first-round pick. But Jones has said he’s willing to spend the money it takes to keep Cooper. And if Cooper helps the Cowboys get to the playoffs this season, Jones will say it was worth it.