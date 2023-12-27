Amari Cooper named AFC offensive player of the week

Amari Cooper put together a record performance against the Texans and now he's been recognized for it.

Cooper has been named AFC offensive player of the week.

Cooper set a single-game franchise record with 265 receiving yards in the 36-22 victory, catching 11 passes with two touchdowns. The receiver started the game with a 53-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage and had a 75-yard touchdown during the contest. His 265 yards are also a single-game career high.

In 15 games this year, Cooper has 72 catches for 1,250 yards with five touchdowns. He’s set a new career high in receiving yards.

Cooper and the Browns will clinch a playoff spot with a victory over the Jets on Thursday night.