Amari Cooper’s MRI comes back clean

The Cowboys seemed optimistic that wide receiver Amari Cooper would be fine, and apparently tests confirmed that.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Cooper’s MRI was negative, and that he was day-to-day (like the rest of us).

He dealt with a heel issue in his left foot that kept him out all preseason, but has played most of the snaps since the start of the regular season. This MRI was on his right ankle.

He’s caught four touchdowns in three games, so having him available will be significant for the Cowboys as they face the Saints Sunday night.