Was Amari Cooper mocking Markelle Fultz with TD celebration?

Amari Cooper had quite a Thanksgiving against the Washington Redskins.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver caught a pair of huge touchdowns, showing the playmaking ability Jerry Jones hoped for when the team traded a first-round pick for the former Oakland Raiders receiver.

His second score was a a 90-yard catch-and-run that saw him elude three would-be Washington tacklers in the secondary to extend Dallas’ lead to 24-13 toward the end of the third quarter. He ended the 31-23 Cowboys victory with eight catches for 180 yards and the two scores.

Cooper appears to troll Markelle Fultz after big play

With NFL celebrations being almost as competitive as the games, Cooper was under pressure to perform after the long touchdown.

And perform he did, with an apparent troll job of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Markelle Fultz.

Fultz has notoriously struggled with his shot since joining the 76ers as the NBA’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

He’s dealt with shoulder issues, but his problems shooting have led to speculation that he has a mental block that’s led to his 41.4 percent field goal percentage and 53.4 percent free throw rate in limited action over two NBA seasons.

Fultz’s form

He’s shown an odd hitch at the line and experimented with different routines, one of which appears to be the the direct target of Cooper’s mock free throw in the third quarter.

Markelle Fultz at the free throw line…. pic.twitter.com/WEakJo2cYE — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) November 17, 2018





Why Fultz?

Why troll Fultz? We’re not sure. Cooper doesn’t have any apparent ties to the 76ers. Maybe he’s just doing his best to endear Dallas fans by taking shots at Philadelphia any way he knows how.

Whatever the reason, Fultz appears to have a sense of humor about it. He retweeted video of Cooper’s celebration, then posted video of his own reaction to the mock free throw.

At least @MarkelleF knows his new free-throw motion is hilarious 😅 (via markellefultz | Snapchat) pic.twitter.com/6sNoRNqGXE — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) November 23, 2018





