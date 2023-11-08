Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin don't practice Wednesday

The Browns were short on wide receivers at Wednesday's practice.

Amari Cooper, David Bell, and Marquise Goodwin did not participate as the team worked to get ready for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Cooper is listed with an ankle injury, but also as resting so a return to practice on Thursday would be a good sign for his availability for Baltimore.

Bell has a knee injury and Goodwin is in the concussion protocol. Left guard Joel Bitonio and defensive end Myles Garrett took rest days.

Right tackle Dawand Jones (knee, shoulder), cornerback Greg Newsome (groin), tight end David Njoku (knee), and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring) were also out of practice. Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (groin) and defensive end Alex Wright (knee) were their only limited participants.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) was a full participant after returning to action last Sunday.