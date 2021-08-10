Amari Cooper: I’m trying to be better than I’ve ever been

Amari Cooper has made the Pro Bowl four times. He has had five 1,000-yard seasons in his six seasons, and last season when he didn’t make the Pro Bowl, the Cowboys receiver had a career-high 92 catches.

He wants more.

“I’ve been rehabbing so hard,” Cooper said, via Brianna Dix of d210tv.com. “Just trying to be the best Amari Cooper that I can be, trying to be better than I’ve ever been. I’ve been talking to myself a lot lately about how I want this year to be different than any year that I’ve played football.”

Cooper played all 16 games last season but had bone spurs removed after the season. The Cowboys activated him from the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, and he did some work with Dak Prescott as the two work their way back into team drills.

Cooper has 224 receptions for 3,028 yards and 19 touchdowns in 41 games with the Cowboys, almost the same stats he had in 52 games with the Raiders before they traded him to Dallas.

