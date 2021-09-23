Amari Cooper will be limited in Thursday’s practice

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper hurt his ribs last Sunday, but the injury won’t keep him from practicing on Thursday.

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Cooper will take part in practice on a limited basis. McCarthy described Cooper’s injury as bruised ribs earlier this week.

Thursday’s practice is the fist of the week with an injury report for Dallas. They play the Eagles on Monday night and the fact that Cooper isn’t being held out of practice is a good sign for his availability for that game.

McCarthy also said that defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness), and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) will not play this week, but the team is set to get defensive end Randy Gregory back in the lineup after he missed Week Two while on the COVID-19 reserve list.

