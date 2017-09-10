Amari Cooper injury update: Raiders WR good to go vs. Titans

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Despite getting banged up in the preseason, Amari Cooper is ready to rock in Week 1.

The Oakland Raiders are not listing Amari Cooper on the final injury report, meaning he will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Cooper has been battling a minor knee issue that limited him on Wednesday. He rebounded to get in back-to-back full practices, ensuring he came off the final report. He was also limited in the preseason with a leg injury that cost him over a week of practice.

Entering his third NFL season, Cooper is primed for a monster 2017 season that could see him rise to the elite tier of fantasy wide receivers. He has caught 155 passes for 2,223 yards (14.3 avg.) and 11 scores over his first 32 NFL games.

Fantasy Impact: Cooper is licking his chops with the Titans on deck. They allowed the third-most fantasy points to receivers in 2016. As will be the case throughout 2017, Cooper is a must-start in Week 1.