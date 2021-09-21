Amari Cooper injured ribs vs Chargers, Randy Gregory expected back from COVID list

Cowboys fans got a scare when wide receiver Amari Cooper remained down on the SoFi Stadium turf after a 12-yard catch in the game’s final minute. Dallas was forced to take a timeout as Cooper was helped off the field; he did not return, as Greg Zuerlein connected on a 56-yard game-winning field goal as time expired three plays later.

Those same fans- and the team- may be able to breathe a slight sigh of relief after an update on Cooper’s status was provided Monday. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Cooper suffered bruised ribs, and that he’ll have an extra day of rest this week, thanks to the team’s next game coming on Monday night.

Cooper apparently took a shot to the ribs during Week 1’s game in Tampa, landing on another player’s facemask. He tallied three catches for 24 yards before re-aggravating the injury on Sunday.

“We’ll see Wednesday how he feels,” McCarthy said per the team website, with players scheduled to do just a walkthrough that day before starting their normal game practice on Thursday.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup is already on injured reserve with a calf injury. Cedrick Wilson started in Gallup’s spot; should Cooper be unable to play versus Philadelphia in Week 3, Noah Brown would likely get the nod.

McCarthy revealed that both defensive tackle Carlos Watkins and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are also dealing with new injuries from Sunday, a knee sprain and an ankle sprain, respectively.

Defensive end Randy Gregory, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID list last Monday, is expected to be cleared to return to practice by the middle of the week.

