It’s been a week since Amari Cooper was activated off the physically unable to perform list for the Dallas Cowboys.

With a week of work under his belt testing out just how close his surgically repaired ankle is to being 100 percent, Cooper is itching to progress to preseason game action for the next examination.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cooper is looking to ramp up his workload with the regular season inching closer.

“I would really have to run the full route tree,” Cooper said of how his ankle is currently doing. “There’s just a lot that I haven’t done. When I was 100 percent, I did everything. I ran every route. Some things on the football field are harder to do than others. I haven’t really done the more challenging aspects of my position yet.”

Cooper had a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery after last season. While the surgery did what it was supposed to do to increase his mobility, it also came with some bone inflammation that hampered the recovery process.

“(It’s a) whole lot better now,” Cooper said.

Cooper has been practicing with the Cowboys since coming off the PUP list. He was given a lighter day of work on Tuesday after a padded practice the day before.

The Cowboys host the Houston Texans this Saturday night.

Amari Cooper hoping to play for Cowboys this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk