Amari Cooper hopeful Michael Thomas’s deal impacts his negotiations

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper has more reason than many people to keep an eye on the salaries of the NFL’s top wide receivers, but he said he wasn’t too focused on how Michael Thomas’s negotiations with the Saints were going ahead of Wednesday’s announcement of a new deal in New Orleans.

Cooper said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com, that he’s “more interested in just playing football” and saw word of Thomas’s contract on social media, although he noted again that he wasn’t following the news but “it follows me” because he has social media.

Cooper called the five-year deal a “big contract” and said the deal was good for Thomas, but isn’t sure whether it will have an impact on his own contract talks.

“I don’t know if it will. Hopefully,” Cooper said.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said this week that the Cowboys don’t want to be “a market-setter” when it comes to contracts for Cooper and others. The Saints didn’t share that aversion and we’ll see if that helps move things along for Cooper.